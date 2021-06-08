UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Government Took Initiatives To Upgrade Railway System: Shafqat

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 11:56 PM

PTI Government took initiatives to upgrade Railway system: Shafqat

Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday said that the PTI government took various initiatives to upgrade Railway system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday said that the PTI government took various initiatives to upgrade Railway system.

Talking to a private news channel, he said opposition's criticism on recent train accident is unnecessary because such accident and tragedies were also occurred during the previous government.

"It is the time to sympathies with the victim families on this incident, but unfortunately opposition politicizing the accident," the minister said.

He said that after the up-gradation of railway system, such incident could be controlled in future however the cooperation from all provincial governments is required to overhaul the system.

The minister regretted that the government of Sindh never showed seriousness to change the life of a common Sindhi despite receiving all kind of facilities and budget from the Federal government.

Answering to a question, he said that the foreign office has clarified the rumor several times about the provision of Pakistani Air facilities to the US troops.

He categorically said that Pakistan will never provide any Airbase to US which is a final decision of the PTI Government.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Accident Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Foreign Office Education Budget All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

PML-N responsible for irregularities in PIA, PSM, ..

9 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's app ..

9 minutes ago

Congress Should Authorize IRS to Collect Informati ..

9 minutes ago

US Says Iran's Blocking of IAEA Monitoring Will Co ..

9 minutes ago

Guterres Takes Note of UN Court Decision to Affirm ..

9 minutes ago

France's Macron slapped in face during crowd stop

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.