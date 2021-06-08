PTI Government took initiatives to upgrade Railway system: Shafqat

Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday said that the PTI government took various initiatives to upgrade Railway system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday said that the PTI government took various initiatives to upgrade Railway system.

Talking to a private news channel, he said opposition's criticism on recent train accident is unnecessary because such accident and tragedies were also occurred during the previous government.

"It is the time to sympathies with the victim families on this incident, but unfortunately opposition politicizing the accident," the minister said.

He said that after the up-gradation of railway system, such incident could be controlled in future however the cooperation from all provincial governments is required to overhaul the system.

The minister regretted that the government of Sindh never showed seriousness to change the life of a common Sindhi despite receiving all kind of facilities and budget from the Federal government.

Answering to a question, he said that the foreign office has clarified the rumor several times about the provision of Pakistani Air facilities to the US troops.

He categorically said that Pakistan will never provide any Airbase to US which is a final decision of the PTI Government.