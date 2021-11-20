PTI government upgrading public sector schools of the province: Momina Basit

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member Provincial Assembly Momina Basit has said that the government was upgrading public sector schools in the province on priority, as development in the modern world is the result of improvement in the educational system.

During her visit to Government High School No.1 Havelian, she said that the PTI government has focused on education and health sectors and allocated billions of rupees funds to upgrade the facilities.

Momina Basit said that Government High School Havelian is the prime educational institution of the Tehsil which has produced a large number of graduates who are performing duties in various sectors.

On the arrival of Momina Basit principal of the school briefed her about the issues of the school and said this is a historical building that needs major repair including boundary walls.

Former MPA and president PTI district Abbottabad Nisar Safdar while speaking on the occasion said that Momina Basit has very generously granted huge amounts for the reconstruction of the boundary wall of the school and it is expected that she would provide more funds for the other needs of the school.

He said that the role of MPA Momina Basit in the development of the Havelian city is commendable and she would bring more developmental schemes for the city during her tenure.