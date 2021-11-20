UrduPoint.com

PTI Government Upgrading Public Sector Schools Of The Province: Momina Basit

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 03:00 PM

PTI government upgrading public sector schools of the province: Momina Basit

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member Provincial Assembly Momina Basit has said that the government was upgrading public sector schools in the province on priority, as development in the modern world is the result of improvement in the educational system.

During her visit to Government High School No.1 Havelian, she said that the PTI government has focused on education and health sectors and allocated billions of rupees funds to upgrade the facilities.

Momina Basit said that Government High School Havelian is the prime educational institution of the Tehsil which has produced a large number of graduates who are performing duties in various sectors.

On the arrival of Momina Basit principal of the school briefed her about the issues of the school and said this is a historical building that needs major repair including boundary walls.

Former MPA and president PTI district Abbottabad Nisar Safdar while speaking on the occasion said that Momina Basit has very generously granted huge amounts for the reconstruction of the boundary wall of the school and it is expected that she would provide more funds for the other needs of the school.

He said that the role of MPA Momina Basit in the development of the Havelian city is commendable and she would bring more developmental schemes for the city during her tenure.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Education Abbottabad Provincial Assembly Visit Havelian Government Billion

Recent Stories

Khalifa Al Marar participates in 17th edition of M ..

Khalifa Al Marar participates in 17th edition of Manama Dialogue

1 minute ago
 Five illegal weapon holders held by PHP

Five illegal weapon holders held by PHP

2 minutes ago
 Huge quantity of liquor seized

Huge quantity of liquor seized

2 minutes ago
 Construction of Bahawalpur Arts Council building t ..

Construction of Bahawalpur Arts Council building to start soon

4 minutes ago
 Policy makers, parents need to make united efforts ..

Policy makers, parents need to make united efforts for child rights: Afshan

4 minutes ago
 PODA launches campaign against gender-based violen ..

PODA launches campaign against gender-based violence

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.