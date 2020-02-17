(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-insaaf government was utilizing all the resources for the progress and prosperity of the country and the government was implementing comprehensive policy to improve the country's economy.

These views were expressed by Chairman Sargodha Development Authority (SDA) and senior leader PTI Mumtaz Akhter Kahloon while talking to journalist here on Monday.

He said that with reference to national development and prosperity the PTI led Awami government was advancing towards with promoting merit culture.

He said undoubtedly Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader who gained popularity at international level.