PTI Government Utilizing All Resources For Country's Progress

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 03:53 PM

PTI government utilizing all resources for country's progress

Pakistan Tehreek-insaaf government was utilizing all the resources for the progress and prosperity of the country and the government was implementing comprehensive policy to improve the country's economy

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-insaaf government was utilizing all the resources for the progress and prosperity of the country and the government was implementing comprehensive policy to improve the country's economy.

These views were expressed by Chairman Sargodha Development Authority (SDA) and senior leader PTI Mumtaz Akhter Kahloon while talking to journalist here on Monday.

He said that with reference to national development and prosperity the PTI led Awami government was advancing towards with promoting merit culture.

He said undoubtedly Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader who gained popularity at international level.

More Stories From Pakistan

