PTI government was striving hard to serve people: Fazal

SWAT, Sept. 06 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) ::Chairman, DDAC Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Sunday said that the PTI government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, was striving hard to serve the people.

He said that the PTI government believed in practical measures for the welfare of the people.

He said that no area of Swat left to be deprived as development projects were launched in the backward areas and cities.

He said that the journey of public service has started and now it will not stop.

"No obstacle is accepted in the way of serve the people," he added.

He said that the district administration and concerned agencies have shown excellent performance in repairing and rehabilitating the damages caused by the recent floods. He said that the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had also issued a high alert to all the institutions and we were directed to use all the resources for the rehabilitation of the victims.

He also handed over checks to the heirs within 24 hours and met with the victims to assess the damages.