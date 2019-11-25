UrduPoint.com
PTI Government Won't Let Pakistan Become Victim Of Conspiracies: Jai Prakash Ukrani

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 12:00 AM

PTI government won't let Pakistan become victim of conspiracies: Jai Prakash Ukrani

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's MNA Jai Prakash Ukrani has said Prime Minister Imran Khan was leading the country towards development and progress and all the conspiracies were being hatched to thwart these goals.

Speaking at a cheque distribution ceremony in Thana Bula Khan, Jamshoro district, on Sunday, Ukrani argued that it was wrong to blame PTI's government for ever increasing inflation because inflationary trends also existed in the previous governments.

"Controlling inflation is also the responsibility of the provincial governments besides center," he contended.

He added that Sindh government was responsible for the sudden increase in the price of wheat flour and not the Center.

The MNA said the prime minister highlighted the Kashmir issue globally but under a foreign conspiracy, political and other crisis were being engineered in Pakistan to distract the government's attention from the Indian occupied valley.

Ukrani said both the sit-in protests in Islamabad and countrywide blockade of the roads against the PTI government failed.

"The PTI government won't let Pakistan become a victim of the conspiracies," he vowed, requesting the people to support the government for the country's peace and prosperity.

He said the condition of providing a copy of NIC for the trade transactions had been lifted for a period of 3 months. During the period in question the government would check the increase in tax collection as assured by the traders, he added .

Ukrani apprised that the PTI government had earmarked Rs5 billion for the development projects in rural Sindh.

The local leaders of the PTI Jamshoro and Hyderabad chapters were present on the occasion.

