PTI government working for bringing transparency in system: Sultan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) : KP Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights, Sultan Mohammad Khan has said that Federal and provincial governments are bringing transparency in the system and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He expressed these views while presiding over first meeting of the ministerial committee on marking system for recruitment of non-slips recruitment by KP Public Service Commission here in Civil Secretariat on Wednesday.

Besides, Adviser to KP CM on Elementary & Secondary Education, Ziaullah Bangash, Secretary Establishment, Syed Jamaluddin Shah, Secretary Higher education Commission, Manzoor Ahmad, Chairman Public Service Commission (PSC) Faridullah Khan and other concerned officials also attended the meeting.

Sultan Mohammad Khan said that it is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to bring improvement in system and guarantee transparency.

He also directed the provision of the minutes of the meeting to all participants so all concerned officers participate in the meeting with positive proposals and full preparations.

On this occasion, the chairman, KP Public Service Commission proposed that it is best opportunity to conduct comparative review of the marking system and examinational procedure of the commission to get rid of the mesmerizing and provide a transparent and justice based system to intelligent candidates that is also the top priority of the provincial government.