PTI government working for revival of hockey: Qasim Suri

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :National Assembly (NA) Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri has said government would utilize all resources for revival and raising the standard of Pakistan hockey to regain its lost glory.

Talking to newsmen during the semi-finals of the 66th National Championship Hockey at Ayub Park, he suggested that hockey tournaments should be organized at gross root level including educational institutions for revival of our national sport back on track.

He said that Pakistan's efforts have started bearing fruit with the revival of international cricket in the country adding that the participation of foreign players in Pakistan Super League was a good sign for the soft image of the country.

Suri said cricket lovers enjoyed the PSL matches and hoped it would pave way for complete revival of international cricket in Pakistan.

He congratulated the Pakistan Hockey Federation for organizing the successful National Hockey Championship. "I have a great attraction for hockey and when I was younger, I also remembered the shirt numbers of my favorite hockey players", he added.

On the occasion, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Usman Dar said the government wanted to restore lost glory of the national game", he said adding that "hockey won many laurels for the country at international level and earned good name for the country.

He said that hockey federation was going to organize hockey league tournament like PSL which was a positive sign for revival of the game adding that the government would extend full support for the initiative.

Dar said said Prime Minister Imran Khan had a definite plan for the revival of sports in the country, adding that sports were very close to the heart of the premier.

On the special instructions of the Prime Minister, 'I have come today to watch the semi-finals of the National Hockey Championship', Dar said.

He said that promotion of sports, one of top priority of the PTI led government and more funds would be allocated to boost the sports activities.