UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Government's Best Policies Pulls Out Country From Danger Zone: Omer Ayub

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 01:50 PM

PTI government's best policies pulls out country from danger zone: Omer Ayub

HARIPUR, Dec 01(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) ::Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan Sunday said foreign investment trend is increasing day by day in Pakistan and economic situation is getting better day by day.

He said this while addressing a public gathering after the inauguration of sui gas provision projects at Khalabat.

The minister further said during one and a half year Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government has ascertained the right direction of the economy which has established the confidence of foreign and local investors.

Omer Ayub stated that when PTI government took the charge, the economic situation was worst but owing to the best polices of PM Imran Khan and hard work of the team, they have successfully pulled the country from danger zone.

Now businesses and the industry has started flourishing, he added.

Talking about the local issues and election promises the minister said today they have fulfilled another election promise by providing Sui gas to Khalabat and surrounding areas.

He further said Sui gas and electricity provision projects are continued for Kalager, Gandaf, Pahar Khanpur, no village and town of district Haripur would be destitute.

Billions of rupees projects of electricity, sui gas, roads, hospitals, schools, water supply schemes and other developmental work are under progress in district Haripur which would change the fate of the people and soon Haripur would become a model district, Omer Ayub Khan said.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Sui Gas Electricity Water Progress Haripur Khanpur Gas Sunday From Government Industry Best

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE’s tremendous progress has been made po ..

54 minutes ago

Spirit of the Union that runs through us, have ren ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Education will remain a priority and our pat ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 1, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Wapda issues current status of Punjab rivers, barr ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.