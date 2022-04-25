PTI govt abolished to save country from bankruptcy: Minister Interior

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan said that PTI government was abolished under a constitutional manner to save the country from bankruptcy.

He was addressing a rousing reception arranged here on Sunday night in his honor on taking portfolio of Interior Minister.

He said that PTI government had enforced unemployment and price hike in the country in addition to creating political instability which ruined the economic progress.

"We tried our best to keep democratic system running in greater national interest so that PTI government could fulfill its promises made with the people. In this connection, Shehbaz Sharif had offered Misaq-e-Maeeshat (Charter of Economy) to Imran Khan but he did not pay any heed to it. Therefore, it became necessary to get rid of 'Imrani government' as early as possible; otherwise, these ineligible rulers could make Pakistan bankrupt", he added.

He said that PTI government instead of serving the masses adopted victimization of their political opponents. They implicated their political rivals in false and fabricated corruption cases due to which they failed to prove a single case before any court of law.

Rana Sana Ullah said that he was also victimized and involved in a bogus case of narcotics but no allegation was proved against him so far.

He said that Pindi sheikh had earlier claimed that "no confidence" would not succeed against Imran Khan but now he was trumping that PTI supporters were hired. "No PTI worker or supporter was hired rather they themselves left Imran Khan when they realized that Khan would ruin the country completely", he claimed.

He said that PML-N government would not adopt politics of victimization rather it would take remedial measures to provide maximum relief to the masses by overcoming the unprecedented price hike.

He said that service of the citizens was great asset for him and he would continue this mission because he was accorded huge respect and love by the people of his constituency.

Earlier, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Zafar Iqbal Nagra paid tributes to the services of Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah and said that people of his constituency would stand with him in future and PML-N once again would make clean-sweep from this constituency during next general elections.

A large number of PML-N leaders, workers, sympathizers and area notables were present on the occasion.