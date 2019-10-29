PTI govt accepts court verdict, says no politics with ill

(@fidahassanain)

Firdous Ashiq Awan says no application was moved to IHC regarding Nawaz Sharif's treatment in abroad.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -Oct 29th, 2019) Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI)'s led government has said that it accepted the decision of the Islamabad High Court regarding PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's release on bail in Al-Azizia reference.

"We don't do politics with the ill," said Firdous Ashiq Awan--Special Assistant to Prime Minister on information and broadcasting while holdinig a press conference in Islamabad. Prime Minister Imran, she said, had asked them not to do politics with those who are ill and feable.

Ashiq Awan said they all got sick whenever they lost power and said that they would not say anything until the medical boards' reports.

She said whereas the Nawaz Sharif's treatment in abroad is concerned no application was moved in this regard to the court. She said they respected the courts and accepted the courts' verdict.

Islamabad High Court while announcing its reserved decision allowed eight-week bail to former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and directed him to deposit Rs 2 million surety bonds each. The court observed that if his health deteriorated further the Punjab government could be approached.

Later, talking to the media, Ahsan Iqbal who is the senior leader of PML-N said that time frame for thier leader's health may cause him mental stress.

He said their counsel told the bench about the health condition of Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Dr. Adnan, who is personal physician of former Nawaz Sharif, expressed serious concerns about the health of former prime minister.

"Nawaz Sharif's kineys are not properly functioning while his blood pressure and sugar level is also not stable," said Dr. Adnan, adding that " the further tests will show the actual status of his health,".

However, a slight increase has been observed in platelets level of Nawaz Sharif as they increased to from 25,000 to 28,000. The doctors said that the platelets level of Nawaz Sharif sharply reduced from 45,000 to 25,000 yesterday. The doctors flately refused to discharage Nawaz Sharif from the hospital for his poor health condition.

A 10-member medical board headed by SIMS Professor Mahmood Ayaz has been constituted by the government for the best possible care of Nawaz Sharif. However, Nawaz Sharif's health is very critical and it is not getting under control due to various factors--some say age factor is also major factor in his deteriorating health.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif currently at Services Hospital secured his bails from Lahore High Court and Islamabad High Court in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case and Al-Azizia reference respectively.