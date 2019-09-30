UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Achieved Maximum Targets In First 100 Days :Advisor

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 12:00 AM

PTI govt achieved maximum targets in first 100 days :Advisor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Establishment Shazad Arbab Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government achieved maximum targets in its first 100 days.

Talking to private news channel, he said the government had given targets to ministries to achieve them in a year.

Tenure protection was being ensured to Federal sectaries for improving their departments' performances, he added.

He said selection of Chief Executive Officers (CEO) of 65 big institutions of the country was being made in transparent way.

A committee had been formed for 441 autonomous bodies of the country to handing them over to the provinces, he added.

The advisor "Bureaucrats must perform well under their bosses and they will be provided suitable environment for improving performances.

" To a question, he said the model of police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa proved successful, adding it would replicated in Punjab after some amendments due cultural differences.

Sartaj Aziz worked hardly for making report to merge tribal areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa he said adding the government was making all out efforts to empower these tribal areas.

The federal government had allocated Rs 152 billion for development of the merged tribal areas, he added.

To a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan represented the people of Mianwali in the parliament.

Arbab said trad had been reduced with Afghanistan from $ 2.6 billion to $ 1.3 billion.

To question, he said delimitation was underway in Punjab for holding local bodies elections.

The people would elect mayors and tehsil Nazims directly in the election, he added.

