ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government had achieved the highest export target of country's history, with an increase of 18 per cent in the Fiscal Year 2020-21.

"If the services sector is included the exports are of more than $ 31 billion," he said in a tweet.

The minister expressed confidence that the country's exporters would be an important pillar of Pakistan's economic stability in the years to come.