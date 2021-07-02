UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Achieves History's Highest Export Target: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 22 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government had achieved the highest export target of country's history, with an increase of 18 per cent in the Fiscal Year 2020-21.

  "If the services sector is included the exports are of more than $ 31 billion," he said in a tweet.

 The minister expressed confidence that the country's exporters would be an important pillar of Pakistan's economic stability in the years to come.

More Stories From Pakistan

