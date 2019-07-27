PTI govt aims to serve common people: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib has said that the sole motto of Imran Khan's government is to serve the masses and he was the only voice for the common people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is the government of the common man and the PTI's love for them could not be removed from the nation's hearts.

Habib said that the people have always reposed full confidence in the Imran Khan's leadership and that was why they gave a heavy mandate to the party for five years.

He said the party is accountable only before the people for everything.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had undertaken a successful visit to United States and the narrative of Pakistan had been acknowledged at international level.

Farrukh further said that process of accountability would be completed without any discrimination. "We are heading towards the right direction for making Naya Pakistan and will soon achieve our objective," he added.

He said now public money would be spent on welfare of the people, adding the PTI government would continue delivering public service without caring about the criticism.

He said Imran Khan is a sincere, bold and mature politician and the PTI is the only party having all qualities of competent political party.

While criticizing opposition's unity against government, he said both PPP and PML-N corrupt political parties were actually meant to protect each other's corruption and to achieve personal political gains, adding , they are working without any public agenda.

He added both corrupt parties were hurling baseless allegations against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hide their party's corruption, mismanagement and bad performances.

Imran Khan was striving for the welfare of the people and the chapter of loot and plunder was now closed, he added.

Farrukh said, "Pakistan has started its journey towards the destination of a new Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan." People were well-aware that who wasted national resources in the name of projects and the plunderers of hard-earned money of the people would have to be accountable for their deeds, he added.