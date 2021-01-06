PTI govt all set to materialize River Ravi, Bundal Island city projects soon: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Wednesday expressed hope that the government would soon materialize its two main dream projects namely 'New Lahore' project and Bundal Island city.

Talking to a private news channel, he said both these projects were being launched by the incumbent government under the vision of PM Imran Khan aimed to explore more international ventures for hospitality, entertainment and commercial companies.

The 'New Lahore' project would help create jobs and give clean atmosphere for residents where we have around 13 centres including sports, knowledge, health, and commercial enterprises as well as other plans.

More than six million trees will be planted to control environmental pollution and "a 46-kilometer riverfront is a main prime factor of this plan", he explained.

Further speaking over the importance of Ravi River Project for Lahore, Gill said that the green cover of the provincial capital of Punjab has witnessed a decline by 70 percent, which has caused rising pollution besides water scarcity issues in the city.

He clarified that some negative elements were politicizing this project because they were not properly made aware of the benefits of this project.

He further explained the other project of Bundle Island city will increase revenue of the Sindh government and create more job opportunities, saying it be turned into a tourist destination.

He said that PM Imran Khan wants to expedite work on the Bundal Island project aimed at constructing two new cities on the island.

He said that no doubt the Federal government will take all the stakeholders on board for the development of new city at the island.

Replying to a question, he said that both projects would also bring foreign investments into the country, helping the nation to overcome its foreign exchange issues to some extent.

He said these two projects were Imran Khan's dream projects and after clearance from the court his dreams would come true because people were standing firm with him.

Political parties should also keep aside their political differences if they wish to see Pakistan to develop on modern technological lines, he added.