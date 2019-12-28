UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt. Allocated Record Funds For Tribal Districts Uplift: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 02:39 PM

PTI govt. allocated record funds for tribal districts uplift: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had allocated record funds for the development of the tribal districts and it was a great success of the government to take forward tribal areas merger process

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had allocated record funds for the development of the tribal districts and it was a great success of the government to take forward tribal areas merger process.

The prime minister regretted that in the past, these areas had been neglected. The main objective behind the merger of erstwhile tribal areas was to provide facilities to the residents of these areas at par with other areas of the country.

The prime minister was expressing these views in a meeting with the members of the provincial cabinet. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, chief secretary, Inspector General Police and other senior officials were present during the meeting, PM office media wing in a news release said.

The prime minister said provision of job opportunities to the youth of the merged districts was among the top priorities of the government.

He also stressed upon introducing business opportunities in these areas to create employment opportunities, besides enhancing the social and economic development.

The prime minister observed that Saudi Arabia had showed interest in making investment in the tourism sector and emphasized that the provincial government of KPK should pay special attention for fully explore tourism potential of the province.

People of KPK had reposed confidence in PTI, so it was their responsibility to fully serve the masses, he observed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Governor Business Job Saudi Arabia Media Government Cabinet Top Employment

Recent Stories

5 held for decanting LPG in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

At Least 8 Shot, 2 Fatally Due to Shooting in Texa ..

2 minutes ago

Five booked for stealing oil from Parco line

2 minutes ago

UAE extends US$300 million of development aid to J ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Peshawar today

5 minutes ago

Death Toll in Car Bomb Explosion in Mogadishu Tops ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.