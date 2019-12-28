PTI govt. allocated record funds for tribal districts uplift: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had allocated record funds for the development of the tribal districts and it was a great success of the government to take forward tribal areas merger process

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had allocated record funds for the development of the tribal districts and it was a great success of the government to take forward tribal areas merger process.

The prime minister regretted that in the past, these areas had been neglected. The main objective behind the merger of erstwhile tribal areas was to provide facilities to the residents of these areas at par with other areas of the country.

The prime minister was expressing these views in a meeting with the members of the provincial cabinet. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, chief secretary, Inspector General Police and other senior officials were present during the meeting, PM office media wing in a news release said.

The prime minister said provision of job opportunities to the youth of the merged districts was among the top priorities of the government.

He also stressed upon introducing business opportunities in these areas to create employment opportunities, besides enhancing the social and economic development.

The prime minister observed that Saudi Arabia had showed interest in making investment in the tourism sector and emphasized that the provincial government of KPK should pay special attention for fully explore tourism potential of the province.

People of KPK had reposed confidence in PTI, so it was their responsibility to fully serve the masses, he observed.