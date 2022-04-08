PTI govt allocates 32% jobs quota for South Punjab:CM

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the PTI-led government allocated 32% jobs quota for south Punjab and made the south Punjab secretariat financially and administratively independent.

In a statement issued on Friday, the CM said the government has given 35% development budget to south Punjab and ring-fenced it to avoid re-appropriation of funds.

Similarly, he added that a separate book was also compiled to lay down details of its share of the development budget.

He maintained that backward south Punjab districts were equally treated in the journey of development as it is the right of the people.

South Punjab has joined the journey of development as more development funds were provided to it than in the past to heal the sense of deprivation, he concluded.