PTI govt allocates historical funds for South Punjab

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema on Wednesday said, the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has allocated a historical amount in the budget 2021-22 for South Punjab to ensure composite development.

She alleged that the previous PML-N government had utilized funds allocated for south Punjab for the development of other areas.

The spokesperson said, the PTI government had launched real development projects instead of pomp and show and self-projection and gave the people of South Punjab their due rights.

Mussarat said, the former rulers intentionally kept the people of southern areas of Punjab backwards and below the poverty line.

"The PML-N government misled the people of South Punjab in the name of development and their all projects were wrapped with corruption. "she added