UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Always Respected Court Decisions: Usman Dar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 11:39 PM

PTI govt always respected court decisions: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has always respected the courts and its decisions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has always respected the courts and its decisions.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the incumbent government does not need to do politics on health issues of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari and opposition should also avoid politics on their health.

Usman Dar said the court would decide about Nawaz Sharif's treatment to be conducted in the country or abroad, after recommendation of the medical board of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, adding that disease remedy was available in the country, what his current health condition is.

To a question, he said the PTI government stands with Sahiwal incident victims and the Punjab government would go in appeal after reviewing detailed decision of the court.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Government Of Punjab Sahiwal Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Gulalai's father sent to jail on 14-day judicial r ..

47 minutes ago

All moments will die if PM Khan offers NRO to corr ..

1 hour ago

Azadi March: Govt's negotiating team says good new ..

2 hours ago

Trump Organization Exploring Sale of Marquee Washi ..

1 minute ago

UAE a key player in creating polio-free world: DoH ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in NATO Defence Ministers&#039; m ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.