PTI govt always respected court decisions: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI government has always respected the courts and its decisions.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the incumbent government does not need to do politics on health issues of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari and opposition should also avoid politics on their health.

Usman Dar said the court would decide about Nawaz Sharif's treatment to be conducted in the country or abroad, after recommendation of the medical board of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, adding that disease remedy was available in the country, what his current health condition is.

To a question, he said the PTI government stands with Sahiwal incident victims and the Punjab government would go in appeal after reviewing detailed decision of the court.