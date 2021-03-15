PTI govt asks Chief Election Commissioner to resign

(@fidahassanain)

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood flanked by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz and Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary has also held Commission as responsible for failing to hold Senate elections in a transparent manner.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2021) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government asked chief election commissioner to resign and to disband Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday.

The government also held the commission responsible for failing to hold Senate elections in a transparent manner.

Addressing a joint press conference, Federal education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was against the use of money to influence elections and therefore he wanted to open balloting in Senate elections.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz and Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary were also present there in the press conference.

Shafqat said that it was ECP’s duty to ensure fair and transparent elections and it was asked to implement a system where corrupt practices could be stopped.

But, the minister said, it failed to meet up the standard needed for transparent elections. He asked that the commission should be disbanded.

“Election Commission is responsible for not holding elections fair and free,” said the minister, pointing out that it failed to act as a neutral umpire, and therefore, the Chief Election Commissioner should resign.

He went on to say that PTI was the most popular party in the country and it had confidence in the ECP. Shafqat said that the other parties who are in opposition had also lost their trust over the commission.

“A new commission should be made which enjoys trust of all political parties,” said Shafqat Mahmood, urging the present one to step down. He made it clear that not even a single party was happy with the Election Commission over recent elections and it was all about ECP’s failure.

“CEC and all members should step down,” he added.