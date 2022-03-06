UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Becomes People's Voice: SAPM

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2022 | 03:00 PM

PTI govt becomes people's voice: SAPM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar said on Saturday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had become the voice of people and Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only hope for nation.

He stated this while addressing the officials and workers of Metropolitan regarding the arrangements for PTI workers convention to be held on March 12 here at Jinnah House.

SAPM Muhammad Usman Dar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking historic steps and its positive effects would become fruitful in the coming days.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was well aware of the problems being faced by the people due to inflation but these problems were temporary.

Dar said the PTI government was taking serious steps to minimize the effects of inflation on common man.

He said that Federal Ministers- Shafqat Mehmood and Asad Umar would also address the workers convention.

He said that workers should prepare themselves for the coming local bodies elections.

The SAPM said that PTI would win the next general elections including local bodies elections.

Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Chairman Zakat Ushr Committee Arif Ahmed Khawaja, PTI leader Umer Dar, Chairman AirSial Fazal Jillani, PTI MetropolitanPresident Barrister Jamshed Ghias, Secretary General Metropolitan Sialkot Mian Ejaz Javaid,Secretary Information and Broadcasting Mian Shan Ali Qamar and workers were also present.

