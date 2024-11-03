Open Menu

PTI Govt Befooling Masses On Hallow Slogans: Engr Amir Muqam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2024 | 08:30 PM

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for SAFRON, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Engr Amir Muqam here Sunday said that PTI Government was befooling masses on hallow slogans and indulged them in lies based politics.

He was addressing at peace jirga after turning the 30 years old enmity into friendship between families of Poran Sandori here.

The families of Ayub Khan and Ameer Zareen Khan announced an end of a 30 years long enmity due to reconciliation efforts of Engr Amir Muqam.

Engr Amir Muqam expressed proud of an immense respect given to him by the people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa especially Shangla and that he always preferred people welfare over his personal interests.

The Minister said that he served people in all difficult times whether it was flood, terrorism incidents or earthquake and has never left them alone.

He said the record development projects worth billions of rupees were approved by the Government during last four months for the area.

The Minister said the people problems related to NADRA, electricity, gas and national highway authority were addressed.

On the other hands, he said that PTI has deceived people on the name of change and hallow slogans.

He said that despite the third term in Government, PTI has failed to address people problems.

Engr Amir Muqam heard about people problems and issued spot orders on some applications.

