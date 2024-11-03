PTI Govt Befooling Masses On Hallow Slogans: Engr Amir Muqam
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2024 | 08:30 PM
SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for SAFRON, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Engr Amir Muqam here Sunday said that PTI Government was befooling masses on hallow slogans and indulged them in lies based politics.
He was addressing at peace jirga after turning the 30 years old enmity into friendship between families of Poran Sandori here.
The families of Ayub Khan and Ameer Zareen Khan announced an end of a 30 years long enmity due to reconciliation efforts of Engr Amir Muqam.
Engr Amir Muqam expressed proud of an immense respect given to him by the people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa especially Shangla and that he always preferred people welfare over his personal interests.
The Minister said that he served people in all difficult times whether it was flood, terrorism incidents or earthquake and has never left them alone.
He said the record development projects worth billions of rupees were approved by the Government during last four months for the area.
The Minister said the people problems related to NADRA, electricity, gas and national highway authority were addressed.
On the other hands, he said that PTI has deceived people on the name of change and hallow slogans.
He said that despite the third term in Government, PTI has failed to address people problems.
Engr Amir Muqam heard about people problems and issued spot orders on some applications.
APP/fam/fam
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..
Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two die, six injured van overturns on Motorway2 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 149,275 power pilferers in 400 days2 minutes ago
-
Short nap of bus driver claims his life2 minutes ago
-
SSP takes notice of video of man picking garbage wearing police uniform shirt2 minutes ago
-
Wanted criminal held for killing over a petty dispute2 minutes ago
-
14 stolen motorcycles recovered2 minutes ago
-
Calligraphy workshop from Monday12 minutes ago
-
Boiler sealed, factory owner fined22 minutes ago
-
Livestock Card registration to start from 5th42 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive: Gypsy children vaccinated52 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 2m from 91 defaulters in 24 hours52 minutes ago
-
LESCO installs 272 new transformers of 100kVA52 minutes ago