PTI Govt Believes In Adherence To Democratic Values: CM

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 08:20 PM

PTI govt believes in adherence to democratic values: CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Mehmood Khan said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's government believes in adherence to democratic values and traditions, but Azadi March leaders should speak constructively and avoid unreasonable and baseless criticism on national institutions.

After a long struggle and great sacrifices, peace in the region has been restored, he expressed these views while talking to Minister for Information Shaukat Yusufzai and various delegations of public representatives here at the CM House.

He said PTI was truly a public and democratic political party that had always promoted democratic values.

On the contrary, the opposition had always used democracy to hide their corruption and deceive masses.

The chief minister said his government had allowed the March, but their leaders should follow the constitutional limits and not instigate the participants to undergo any unconstitutional act.

He made it clear that the Pakistani nation had expressed unwavering confidence in Imran Khan's sincere leadership to make Pakistan a great country.

The chief minister said securing political interests in the name of islam and religion was very regrettable.

