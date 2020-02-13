PTI govt believes in development of all regions: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the provincial government believes in the concept of composite development as it is right of every area of the province.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said development projects had been designed keeping in view needs of people and the consultation process had been started for identification of development priorities.

He said that the incumbent government's development budget utilisation was better than the previous governments and added that the critics should quote only genuine figures. The past government left several incomplete projects in Lahore and other districts.

Usman Buzdar said that the incumbent government made payments for a number of projects started by the previous government and got completed the public welfare projects by rising above prejudice.

He said that the administrative arrangements were ready for establishment of southern Punjab secretariat.

Funds had been allocated and the secretariat would be established soon, he added. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has good relations with its allies and, contrary to the wishes of the opponents, the alliance was now stronger than before. The alliance was in the larger interest of the country and the government was taking the ally parties along, he added. He added that designs of those trying to create misunderstandings had been foiled. The opposition had no agenda and political orphans should remember that the government would complete its turn and elections would be held after completion of constitutional term of the incumbent government. The government is stronger under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said adding that the public welfare is a priority agenda and no hurdle will be tolerated in the journey of public service.