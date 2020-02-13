UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Believes In Development Of All Regions: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 06:01 PM

PTI govt believes in development of all regions: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the provincial government believes in the concept of composite development as it is right of every area of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the provincial government believes in the concept of composite development as it is right of every area of the province.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said development projects had been designed keeping in view needs of people and the consultation process had been started for identification of development priorities.

He said that the incumbent government's development budget utilisation was better than the previous governments and added that the critics should quote only genuine figures. The past government left several incomplete projects in Lahore and other districts.

Usman Buzdar said that the incumbent government made payments for a number of projects started by the previous government and got completed the public welfare projects by rising above prejudice.

He said that the administrative arrangements were ready for establishment of southern Punjab secretariat.

Funds had been allocated and the secretariat would be established soon, he added. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has good relations with its allies and, contrary to the wishes of the opponents, the alliance was now stronger than before. The alliance was in the larger interest of the country and the government was taking the ally parties along, he added. He added that designs of those trying to create misunderstandings had been foiled. The opposition had no agenda and political orphans should remember that the government would complete its turn and elections would be held after completion of constitutional term of the incumbent government. The government is stronger under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said adding that the public welfare is a priority agenda and no hurdle will be tolerated in the journey of public service.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Budget Alliance Government Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

IHC bans corporal punishment to students in school ..

14 minutes ago

Who's responsible for disgrace done by NAB after a ..

12 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Canadian Consul-General

34 minutes ago

NGOs Call on Myanmar to Restore Mobile Internet Ac ..

12 minutes ago

Sao Paulo’s hard-tech and UAE’s software ventu ..

34 minutes ago

Rs 350,000 fine imposed on 3 marriage halls in Sia ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.