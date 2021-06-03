PTI govt believes in empowering institutions: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in empowering the institutions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in empowering the institutions.

Addressing a press conference at LDA sports Complex along with Provincial Minister for Housing Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and LDA Vice-Chairman SM Imran, she said that vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Sardar Usman Buzdar about strengthening of institutions was fully visible in LDA where the corrupts had been taken to task with the power of law.

She said, "Now no one will dare to indulge in any corrupt practice as all doors of corruption are closed and the system has been improved through legislation." She said that LDA was hostage to the corrupt mafia in the past which badly ruined the institution.

In past, the agents of the Sharif family fully enjoyed the royal patronage for corruption but the PTI government had put an end to these corrupt practices as eliminating corruption was the main agenda of the PTI government, she said.

The SACM said, "Now LDA represents the people and its performance depicts the changing policy and agenda of the incumbent government." She further said that not only LDA but country was being transformed and the nation was moving towards its destination under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

To a question, Dr Firdous said the application withdrawn from the Supreme Court had no connection with the Shehbaz Sharif case.

She said it was wrong to assume that the government was conniving with them.

Regarding Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, she said, nobody was giving any attention to him.