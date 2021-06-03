UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Believes In Empowering Institutions: Dr Firdous

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 12:21 AM

PTI govt believes in empowering institutions: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in empowering the institutions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in empowering the institutions.

Addressing a press conference at LDA sports Complex along with Provincial Minister for Housing Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and LDA Vice-Chairman SM Imran, she said that vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Sardar Usman Buzdar about strengthening of institutions was fully visible in LDA where the corrupts had been taken to task with the power of law.

She said, "Now no one will dare to indulge in any corrupt practice as all doors of corruption are closed and the system has been improved through legislation." She said that LDA was hostage to the corrupt mafia in the past which badly ruined the institution.

In past, the agents of the Sharif family fully enjoyed the royal patronage for corruption but the PTI government had put an end to these corrupt practices as eliminating corruption was the main agenda of the PTI government, she said.

The SACM said, "Now LDA represents the people and its performance depicts the changing policy and agenda of the incumbent government." She further said that not only LDA but country was being transformed and the nation was moving towards its destination under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

To a question, Dr Firdous said the application withdrawn from the Supreme Court had no connection with the Shehbaz Sharif case.

She said it was wrong to assume that the government was conniving with them.

Regarding Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, she said, nobody was giving any attention to him.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Chief Minister Sports Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan Family All From Government Housing Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

IHC seeks complaint details from FIA against journ ..

47 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 75 more positive for COVID-19

57 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to form Boar ..

2 hours ago

Ukrainian Prime Minister Says Economy Will Grow 5% ..

6 minutes ago

Rigorous training, continued operational drills' p ..

6 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Health recommends boosting ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.