PTI Govt Believes In Equal Development Of All Regions: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 06:50 PM

PTI govt believes in equal development of all regions: minister

LAHORE, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in equal development of all regions of the province.

Talking to the media after inaugurating various development projects in his constituency here, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) government hoodwinked masses in the past and the so-called Khadim-e-Aala spent the national resources for his personal publicity, which resulted in today's price-hike, poverty and unemployment. However, the PTI government was cleaning up the mess of previous 40 years with all sincerity, he added.

The minister said, "We come to power to improve the living standard of the poor and the downtrodden, and we will fulfill all our promises and fight out the menace of corruption forever.

"No one can obstruct country's journey towards progress under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan," he added.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the PTI government was moving forward to achieve its ultimate goal of 'One Pakistan: not two'.

To a question, he said that crackdown on profiteers was under way and so far the authorities had imposed accumulative fine of over Rs 500 million, besides registering cases against thousands of profiteers. Many of the culprits had also been put behind the bars, he added.

"The PTI government will not spare those usurping people's rights," he vowed.

The minister inaugurated the LOS Road, near Hammo Shah Janazgah, and New Mozang Chowk Road and also laid foundation stone of various development projects at Hassan Market.

