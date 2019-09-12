PTI govt believes in equal development of country: Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 04:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :For the betterment of Karachi city Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believes in equal and balanced development throughout the country.

Talking to private news channel, he said strict measures needed to be adopted to solve the longstanding issues of Karachi and Federal government was considering to implement and support the article 149 (4) through pursuing legal right.

He made it clear that if proposal was opposed we will move to Supreme Court in support of the Article 149 in Karachi.

He said federation has no intention to take over Karachi and no governor rule would be imposed we just want to facilitate provisional government for the betterment of citizens.

"There is nothing in Karachi except garbage, shortage of water and flies," he added.

He said people of Karachi have given a big mandate to PTI government, adding, we will definitely pay close attention to the problems of Karachi as we are answerable to the public, he added.

There were complaints that the funds for the development of Karachi have not been properly utilized he said, adding, If the allocated funds are utilized properly, it will definitely change the destiny of Karachi.

He said Imran Khan government's agenda is only to stabilize the country by all means.

Karachi will be more stable in coming years because of the prudent policies of the PTI government, he assured.

Minister said there was no change in Sindh for the last 11 years and the situation is practically worsened despite the claims of spending huge amounts on developments projects by provincial government.

