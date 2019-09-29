PTI govt. believes in equal progress of all areas: Buzdar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th September, 2019) Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that PTI government believes in equal progress of all areas of the province. He was talking to Members of National Assembly, Khurram Shahzad, Malik Nawab Sher Waseer and Raza Nasrullah in Lahore on Sunday.

Chief Minister said five-year "New Pakistan Manzalain Aasan" project will be completed in two phases.

Under the project, fifteen hundred kilometers long rural roads will be constructed and repaired by end of this year at a cost of fifteen billion rupees. He said second phase of the project will begin from January next year.