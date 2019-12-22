PTI govt believes in equal relations: Shokat Basra

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shaukat Basra said on Sunday that thir government believed in equal relation based on mutual respect and it could never compromise over the sovereignty of the country.

"The government is completely loyal and honest with the nation and it is determined to strengthen the national economy by all means,"he stated while talking to a private news channel.

Opposition had been making hue and cry for the last year to topple PTI's government but remained failed as masses believed in Imran's vision of prosperous Pakistan, he mentioned.

"Pakistan is a peace loving country and would go to any extent to provide safety to a common man," he remarked.