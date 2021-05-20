UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Believes In Freedom Of Expression : Farrukh

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 08:30 PM

PTI govt believes in freedom of expression : Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday said there was no censorship on media during Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as it fully believed in the freedom of expression.

He shared these remarks during his visit at Press Information Department (PID) where he was briefed by Principle Information Officer (PIO) Sohail Ali Khan over various functions of the department.

PID was playing a key role in highlighting the government's initiatives, said Farrukh and underlined the need to equip the department with modern techniques.

He said the three years of PTI government was coming to an end and the progress over the projects initiated during the period would be made public.

The people would be informed about the success of projects like Kamyab Jawan Program, Ehsaas Program, and Shelter Homes, he added.

He maintained that the digitization of newspapers and advertisement release would bring transparency in the affairs of PID.

The present government owed no arrears to media houses but it had paid Rs 340 million dues in term of advertisement before Eid-ul-Fitr indebted to previous regimes, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Visit Progress Media Government Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

23 minutes ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

1 hour ago

UAE to host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

2 hours ago

AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

2 hours ago

The International Conference of Mayors of Friendly ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.