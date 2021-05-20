PTI govt believes in freedom of expression : Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday said there was no censorship on media during Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as it fully believed in the freedom of expression.

He shared these remarks during his visit at Press Information Department (PID) where he was briefed by Principle Information Officer (PIO) Sohail Ali Khan over various functions of the department.

PID was playing a key role in highlighting the government's initiatives, said Farrukh and underlined the need to equip the department with modern techniques.

He said the three years of PTI government was coming to an end and the progress over the projects initiated during the period would be made public.

The people would be informed about the success of projects like Kamyab Jawan Program, Ehsaas Program, and Shelter Homes, he added.

He maintained that the digitization of newspapers and advertisement release would bring transparency in the affairs of PID.

The present government owed no arrears to media houses but it had paid Rs 340 million dues in term of advertisement before Eid-ul-Fitr indebted to previous regimes, he said.