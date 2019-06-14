UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Believes In Indiscriminate Accountability: Basharat Raja

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 12:08 AM

Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja on Thursday presented Punjab Khal Panchayat Ordinance 2019, Punjab Land Revenue (Amendment) Ordinance 2019 and Punjab Zakat and Ushr (Amendment) Bill 2019 in the Punjab Assembly which were referred to the relevant standing committees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja on Thursday presented Punjab Khal Panchayat Ordinance 2019, Punjab Land Revenue (Amendment) Ordinance 2019 and Punjab Zakat and Ushr (Amendment) Bill 2019 in the Punjab Assembly which were referred to the relevant standing committees.

The assembly session started one hour forty minutes behind its scheduled time with Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the chair.

Production orders of Punjab Assembly Opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz and MPA Khawaja Salman Rafique remained under discussion while addressing the assembly session, Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that he paid tribute to the entire house because today a thing happened which enhanced the sanctity of the house.

He said Muhammad Basharat Raja and Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din were with him in issuing production orders and the credit for this went to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

MPA Saeed Akbar Khan Nawani said, "The house legislates and if the implementation on the laws does not take place so this is not a good thing." He said the assembly legislated regarding the salaries of the members of the assembly and if anybody had objection in this regard, an amendment could be brought to finish it.

Responding to this, Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja said that Punjab Governor had not signed the bill regarding the salaries of the assembly members and things were in process.

The Law Minister said today no member of PML-N could raise finger on the impartiality of the Speaker.

On this occasion Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamaza Shahbaz thanked the speaker for issuing production order.

He said, "We must learn from mistakes to strengthen the democracy." Basharat Raja said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in indiscriminate accountability.

Punjab Khal Panchayat Ordinance 2019, Punjab Land Revenue (Amendment) Ordinance 2019 and Punjab Zakat and Ushr (Amendment) Bill 2019 were referred to Standing Committee Irrigation, Standing Committee Revenue and Standing Committee Zakat and Ushr.

It is pertinent to mention here that at the end of the proceeding the session was adjourned till tomorrow (Friday) 3:00 pm.

