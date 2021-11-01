UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Believes In Performance: Usman Buzdar

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 08:46 PM

PTI govt believes in performance: Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government believes in performance and delivery instead of hoodwinking people with hollow slogans

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government believes in performance and delivery instead of hoodwinking people with hollow slogans.

In a statement issued here, the CM said the government promoted the concept of balanced development in the province and due to which south Punjab had joined the development journey.

He said that development was started in south Punjab with Rs 190 billion in the current financial year. The development budget was ring-fenced along with a compilation of the separate ADP book, he added.

He said that credit goes to the PTI government for allocating a separate budget to ensure development and prosperity in south Punjab.

Usman Buzdar said that development was a fundamental right of the people living in south Punjab districts and added that another commitment was fulfilled by giving administrative autonomy to the south Punjab secretariat.

The cabinet had also passed the south Punjab secretariat's rules of business, he said.

The CM said that the past governments fooled south Punjab's inhabitants with hollow slogans.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Business Punjab Budget Government Cabinet Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE sends food and medical supplies to Ethiopia

UAE sends food and medical supplies to Ethiopia

37 minutes ago
 ENOC’s Service Station of the Future awarded LEE ..

ENOC’s Service Station of the Future awarded LEED Platinum certification

52 minutes ago
 Transnistria Leader Says Gas Supplies From Russia ..

Transnistria Leader Says Gas Supplies From Russia Sufficient

3 minutes ago
 Vice President of European Democracy and Demograph ..

Vice President of European Democracy and Demography Commission lauds Women’s P ..

1 hour ago
 Independent publishers share strategies of weather ..

Independent publishers share strategies of weathering pandemic disruptions at 11 ..

1 hour ago
 ATP Paris Masters results

ATP Paris Masters results

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.