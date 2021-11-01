PTI govt believes in performance: Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government believes in performance and delivery instead of hoodwinking people with hollow slogans

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government believes in performance and delivery instead of hoodwinking people with hollow slogans.

In a statement issued here, the CM said the government promoted the concept of balanced development in the province and due to which south Punjab had joined the development journey.

He said that development was started in south Punjab with Rs 190 billion in the current financial year. The development budget was ring-fenced along with a compilation of the separate ADP book, he added.

He said that credit goes to the PTI government for allocating a separate budget to ensure development and prosperity in south Punjab.

Usman Buzdar said that development was a fundamental right of the people living in south Punjab districts and added that another commitment was fulfilled by giving administrative autonomy to the south Punjab secretariat.

The cabinet had also passed the south Punjab secretariat's rules of business, he said.

The CM said that the past governments fooled south Punjab's inhabitants with hollow slogans.