PTI Govt Believes In Transparency Accountability Against Corrupts: Umer Cheema

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 11:41 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President Umer Sarfaraz Cheema Friday said that his party believed in transparent accountability process against corrupt elements as nobody was above law and constitution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President Umer Sarfaraz Cheema Friday said that his party believed in transparent accountability process against corrupt elements as nobody was above law and constitution.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that both the Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party had given relief to each others in the past to refrain accountability process.

Umer Sarfaraz said the both political parties could not provided evidence against their references in the court and now plea bargain was the only way for them to get rid off theses references.

PTI government did not victimize any leader of the opposition but all the references registered against them by National Accountability Bureau, he added.

On the occasion of Defence Day, he paid tributes to martyrs and Kashimir people for sacrificing their lives for their mothers land.

