PTI Govt Bold Steps On COVID-19, Economy Appreciated

Wed 19th August 2020 | 10:36 PM

Secretary General of United Business Group and FPCCI's president Zubair F.Tufail has praised Tehreek-e-Insaf government led by Prime Minister Irman Khan for successfully controlling coronavirus as compared to India and many other countries

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Secretary General of United Business Group and FPCCI's president Zubair F.Tufail has praised Tehreek-e-Insaf government led by Prime Minister Irman Khan for successfully controlling coronavirus as compared to India and many other countries.

In his comments on PTI Government's two year performance, here on Wednesday, the senior business leader said when Prime Minister Imran Khan took is office, the country's economy was under pressure. However, the PTI government went for certain important steps including banning unnecessary imports and increasing duties.

As a result, imports fell by about 5 billion Dollars in one year and the current account deficit reduced from $20 billion to $3 billion in the second consecutive year.

"This is a major achievement of his government," he added.

Zubair F.Tufail, however, expressed concern that in the second year, the price of some essential food items and petroleum products increased, which added to inflation.

He said the biggest achievement of the PTI government was that it managed to control the Corona virus outbreak intelligently keeping a balance between safety of life and the livelihood of the people.

Whereas, in neighboring country India, due to poor strategy of the government there, 900 to 1000 people did expire of coronavirus every day.

He said due to COVID-19, like other economies in the world, Pakistan's economy was faced with certain challenges that called for bold decisions by the government, which responded positively. It came up with financing packages for different sectors offering soft loans.

Repayment of many loans was also delayed, the interest rate was reduced from 13% to 7%, which has provided relief to the business community and the economy was turning around.

He said Pakistan received the highest-ever remittances from Overseas Pakistanis in July 2020, amounting Dollar 2.768 billion.

A leading business was hopeful that the government would succeed in reducing the cost of doing business; especially bringing down tariffs of utilities.

He also welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiatives including engaging NDMA and FWO for cleaning and improving the infrastructure of Karachi, which is international economic hub and is called Mini Pakistan.

