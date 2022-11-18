UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Borrowed $ 47,105.85 Million In Last Nearly Four Years

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2022 | 04:30 PM

PTI Govt borrowed $ 47,105.85 million in last nearly four years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) government has borrowed a sum of $47,105.85 million loans in the last four years period (from August 2018 to April 2022), Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq told National Assembly on Friday.

In a written reply to the question of Sheikh Rohale Asghar, while sharing details of the borrowed amount, he said a sum of $ 3,513.07 million was borrowed as bilateral financing; $4,500 million got from bonds; $ 15,121.93 million from commercial banks; $15,583.86 million from multilateral sources; $1,000 million from safe deposits; $3,000 million borrowed from time deposits and $4,387 million borrowed from International Monitory Fund (IMF).

