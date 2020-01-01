PTI govt bound to deliver masses, control inflation: Ali Muhammad Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf ( PTI ), government was bound to deliver masses and control inflation.

The last regimes of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, were responsible for price hike, unemployment and bleak economy, he said this while speaking in private news channel programe.

The incumbent government was making efforts to streamline the policies so that country's economy and other sectors could be run in an appropriate manner, he stated.

We are paying heavy price over the loans taken by the leaders of last governments, he added.

In reply to a question about Opposition, he said it was very unfortunate that top leadership running the Opposition benches were facing allegation of corruption. About Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said there was still a chance to deliver in Sindh. The PPP leader, he added should focus on resolving the problems of people of Sindh province.