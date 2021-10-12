UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Bringing Comprehensive Changes In Education For Improving Public Schools' Standard: Murad Raas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

PTI govt bringing comprehensive changes in education for improving public schools' standard: Murad Raas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Education Murad Raas Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was bringing revolutionary changes in education aiming at improving the standard of public schools.

He stated this while chairing a meeting of CEOs District Health Authorities of Multan and Bahawalpur besides District Education Officers (DEOs) and Deputy DEOs here at South Punjab Education Secretariat.

He stated that Single National Curriculum (SNC) would not only educate young generation but also train them for practical life.

He asked education officers to convince parents politely for vaccination of their school goers above 12 as it was only vaccination which had paved way for opening school with 100 percent attendance.

Secretary Education South Punjab Dr Ehtisham Anwar, Additional Secretary (admin) Ata-ul-Haq, Deputy Secretary Khawaja Mazhar-ul-Haq, DPI (Secondary) Ayaz Ahmad Joya, DPI (Elementary) Tahir Pervaiz and others.

About Amendments in Rules of business (RoB), he informed that teachers need not to go to Lahore now for their issues because these would be settled here after delegation of powers to South Punjab Secretariat.

The teachers would not be given leaves other than Summer and Winter vaccinations, he said and added that they would be transferred and posted through online system during these months (June and December).

The minister informed that problems arose when one took a new initiative but with team work and passage of time, these are settled.

He appreciated Secretary Education South Punjab, Dr Ehtisham Anwar and his team for floating ideas of Early Morning School (Subah-i- Nau), Transgender School, first ever School Hockey League etc.

