'PTI Govt Bringing Reforms In All Sectors For Greater National Interest'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 seconds ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 12:20 AM

'PTI govt bringing reforms in all sectors for greater national interest'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Labour Shakeel Shahid on Wednesday said the PTI government had wisely tackled various crises inherited from previous rulers and successfully completed first two years of its tenure.

Talking to APP, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is an honest person, therefore, he started accountability process against corrupt elements who looted national wealth. Now, these elements sitting on opposition benches were shouting only to save their skin but they should know it clearly that accountability process would not be stopped, he added.

He said former rulers destabilized national economy with loot and plunder, but now they would have to pay back the looted money.

He further said the PTI government was bringing reforms in all sectors and institutions for greater national interest. Appreciating two years performance, he said the government had rightly set its priority to eliminate corruption from the country as it was prerequisite for progress and prosperity.

More Stories From Pakistan

