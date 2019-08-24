PTI govt bringing stability, working utmost interest of masses: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was bringing stability and working in the utmost interest of the masses.

The one year performance of the PTI government was exceptional as people voted Imran Khan for improving their living standard, she said talking to a private news channel.

The special assistant said the whole nation was happy and delighted with the performance and prudent policies of the incumbent government which were bringing political and economic stability besides ensuring rule of law and justice.

She said when the PTI government came into power, the country was confronting number of challenges including economic crisis as the previous government had taken huge loans and did massive corruption by looting the country's wealth ruthlessly.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Metro Bus and Orange Line projects launched by the last Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government by taking huge loans which left fragile economy.

Replying to a question, she said the Pakistan Peoples Party's government was ruling in Sindh for 10 years and it was responsible about the worst condition and plight of Karachi.

The PTI government was determined to restore colors of Karachi as it was an economic hub of the country, she added.

Replying to another question, she said India was involved in state terrorism and committing atrocities on eight million people of Kashmir. The youth of Kashmir had now stood up against Indian genocide and gross human rights violation in the occupied valley.