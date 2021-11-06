UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Brings Back Country On Path Of Prosperity: Murad Saeed

Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Saturday said that the previous regimes of PPP and PML-N have destroyed the national economy ,however Pakistan Tehreek- e- Insaf government is steering the country towards the path of prosperity

Addressing a public gatherings at Baffa Mansehra, he said that despite the coronavirus outbreak the government was working on poverty alleviation and facilitating the masses through various programmes.

The Minister stated that in this regard Prime Minister of Pakistan has announced a historical relief package for the poor segments of the society where millions of the people would be benefited by getting 30 percent price reduction in essential commodities.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only leader who has discussed Islamophobia on international forums and highlighted the issue.

Saeed said that every citizen of the province has the facility of one million rupees for the treatment through Insaf Sehat Card.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omer Ayub while addressing the public gathering said that from 1947 to 2007 governments of Pakistan got 7000 billion rupees loans later the PPP government doubled the loan burden of Pakistan from 7000 billion to 14000 billion rupees while the next PML-N government has broken all records and increased the loans up to 30000 billion rupees which has destroyed the economy of the country , adding that now we are bound to get the financial assistance of IMF.

Criticizing the electricity production agreements the federal minister said that the PML-N government has badly damaged the economy of the country through poor agreements with Independent Power Productions (IPPS) as a result we are facing high rates of electricity in the country.

Ayub Khan said that KP is flourishing under the active leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan who has changed the province through reforms and facilitating people.

The Minister said that when PTI took the government it was a difficult time but under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan our team established the economy and now the economic indicators are showing good progress.

Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati while addressing the public gathering said that chief minister KP Mahmood Khan specially focused on the development of Health and education sectors particularly in the far-flung areas of the province which is commendable.

He said that in order to develop the Mansehra district we are going to update Hazara University, providing autonomous status to Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) and would also establish Siran Development Authority.

Azam Khan said that Malakand to Dargai railway project which was delayed for 20 years would be completed within three months while in response federal Minster for Communication would reconstruct Karakoram Highway (KKH) in Hazara.

