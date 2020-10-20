PTI Govt came into power through democratic process: Minister Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had struggled for 22 years to come into power through democratic means by getting overwhelming majority in the general election 2018

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had struggled for 22 years to come into power through democratic means by getting overwhelming majority in the general election 2018.

Both the Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had no links or concern with democracy, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the government was not afraid from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s rallies and sit-ins, but its leader should answer about their corruption and money laundering by looting the national exchequer ruthlessly during their regimes.

He said the government had no enmity with the opposition leaders, but they should return the looted national wealth, urging former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should come back the country to face the corruption cases registered against him.

He said no patriot Pakistani could afford the criticism and attack on state-institutions especially armed forces, those were rendering the supreme sacrifices to protect their motherland.

Ali Muhammad Khan said law and order situation was a provincial subject and the Sindh government should own arrest of Safdar Awan.