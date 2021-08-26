PTI govt can present 3 year performance before nation with proud: Fawad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan's government could present its three years of performance before the people with proud.

In a tweet, he said that how many governments in Pakistan in the past were accountable to the people for their performance.

He said that those who had ruled for 30 years were hiding their faces. "Today, three years of economic, foreign policy development and internal stability will come to light", he said.