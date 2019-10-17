PTI govt cannot be 'blackmailed' by Azadi march: Dost Mazari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari on Thursday termed the opposition alliance "a product of undemocratic-minded people", while saying that PTI govt cannot be blackmailed by such a move

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) -:Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari on Thursday termed the opposition alliance "a product of undemocratic-minded people", while saying that PTI govt cannot be blackmailed by such a move.

Talking to APP here, he said politics of PML-N and PPP had come under cloud and their leaders were compelled to take help from JUI-F supremo Fazal-ur-Rehman just to meet their agenda, adding that they wouldn't succeed in their mission.

He said the tactic would prove nothing but mere 'a water bubble' as no result would come out of it. He said Pakistan was already marching towards prosperity under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.