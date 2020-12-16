Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Inter-religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) cannot be dethroned through sit-ins and long march protests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Inter-religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) cannot be dethroned through sit-ins and long march protests.

Addressing Provincial Youth Conference, he said the government of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif did not fall through protests and sit-ins and similarly the incumbent government should not be dethroned through long march and sit-in protests.

Ashrafi said the opposition should hold dialogue on the issues of extremism, terrorism, inflation, corruption and electoral reforms.

Responding to a question, he said language being used in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s processions is completely against our moral, religious and political values.

Achakzai should seek apology on his accusations. Nation knows very well who is traitor and who is allied of the enemies of Pakistan.

Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said islam is a religion of peace, security and moderation and everyone in the country should play their respective role for development and prosperity of the country.

He said at forceful conversions and underage marriages issues are being probed case to case basis. Daughters of minorities are as respected and honoured as other daughters of the nation.

Minorities living in Pakistan are not second class citizens. Blasphemy Law is protector of humanity and Ulema and Mashaykh will play their effective and influenced role to keep check on misuse of blasphemy law in the country.

He said United States State (US) Department has enlisted Pakistan among countries violating Religious freedom, which is against ground, he said adding we invite US Commission for Religious Freedom to visit Pakistan and we will make them witness the realities on Religious freedom in Pakistan.