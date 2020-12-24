UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Can't Even Think Of Recognizing Israel: Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

PTI govt can't even think of recognizing Israel: Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Special representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), would never even think of establishing relationship with Israel until a concrete and permanent solution to Palestine.

"Pakistan neither has any intention to make ties with Israel nor any such bid will be made to make relations with Israel in future," said Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi while talking media after visiting Palestine's Embassy here Thursday.

The aim of the visit was to express solidarity with people of Palestine, Ashrafi said adding that Pakistan would continue its support for an independent Palestinian state.

On this occasion, Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan Ahmed Rabaie read out the message of Palestine President Mehmood Abbas for people and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In the letter, Palestinian President Mehmood Abbas thanked people and Government of Pakistan for making bold and courageous stance on the issue of Palestine.

The Palestinian President stated that the Palestinians were against Israeli occupation and would continue their struggle for an independent Palestinian state having Jerusalem as the capital.

Ahmed Rabaie stated that Palestinians and Government of Palestine were very thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for their bold stance on Palestine issue.

