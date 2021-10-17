UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Celebrating Ashra Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen In Befitting Manner: Qadri

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 11:10 AM

PTI govt celebrating Ashra Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen in befitting manner: Qadri

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri said the PTI government was celebrating "Jashan-e-Eid Miladun Nabi and Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him) across the country in a befitting manner to highlight the sacred life of holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) effectively.

He expressed these views while addressing "Paigham-e-Pakistan and Khatam-e-Nabuwat" conference here at Astana Aalia Irfania Chishtia Sundar Sharif on Saturday late night.

The conference was chaired by Sajjada Nasheen Astana Alia Irfania Chishtia Sundar Sharif and Member Islamic Ideological Council Pir Syed Mohammad Habib Irfani Chishti while Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Punjab Minister for Auqaf Syed Saeedul Hassan, scholars and a large number of people attended the conference.

The Federal Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the Ministry of Religious Affairs to celebrate Jashan-e-Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) across the country and specially mobilize the youth to play their active role in this regard.

He said that for the first time, the incumbent government was celebrating Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) all over the country.  He said that intellectual and spiritual gatherings were being organised by the federal government as well as the Punjab government in a very coordinated manner, adding that there was a need to highlight each and every aspect of the sacred life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Pir Noorul Haq Qadri said: "One cannot take us away from the holy way of our last Prophet (PBUH), adding that Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the only role model for entire humanity and his glorious teachingsare cure for all problems". Fear of Allah Almighty and love for the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)were imperative to root out all types of evils from the society, he added.

