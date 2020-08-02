UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Challenges Status Quo From Day One: Shibli Faraz

Faizan Hashmi 5 seconds ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 10:40 PM

PTI govt challenges Status Quo from day one: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government challenged the status quo from day one it came into power, and those status quo forces had always tried to create hurdles in the way of the government.

Speaking in a private tv channel programme, the minister said regulating social media was a difficult task but it was essential.

Replying to a question, he said the prime minister also had personal interest in regulating the social media.

The minister said projecting the government and policies of the prime minister was the responsibility of the ministry of information which was a challenging task and social media was also part of it.

To another query, he said he was not in favour of ban on media and fully support freedom of expression but it should be under the parameters of decency.

Shibli Faraz said national institutions had been destroyed by the previous governments through political recruitments, where incompetent were placed on important seats and expressed hope that things would improve in coming six (6) months.

He said ptv had a tremendous history of producing excellent dramas and other productions, adding the government would upgrade the state owned television with modern technology and equipments soon.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Technology Social Media Sunday Media TV From Government PTV

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 42,000 addition ..

40 minutes ago

Indian media highlights Barakah start-up

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,357 new COVID-19 cases, 3 ..

4 hours ago

Kuwait&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 67,911

4 hours ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Iranian counterpart discuss ..

4 hours ago

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant a histor ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.