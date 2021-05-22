UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Changing System For Establishing Rule Of Law : CM's Aide

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 10:28 PM

PTI govt changing system for establishing rule of law : CM's aide

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Communication & Works (C&W), Riaz Khan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was changing the system for establishing the supremacy of law and equal treatment for all

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Communication & Works (C&W), Riaz Khan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was changing the system for establishing the supremacy of law and equal treatment for all.

He expressed these views while laying the foundation stone of a road from Zubaidra Interchange to Mansehra.

The construction of road will cost Rs 690 million. Beside, Provincial Minister for Local Governments, Akbar Ayub Khan and MPA Babar Saleem Swati other PTI local leaders were also present on the occasion.

He said that people have voted PTI into power for changing the fate of the country and now they were witnessing the achievement of the goal on all fronts.

He said that the incumbent government has changed the outdated system.

The CM' aide said that government taking people-friendly steps and has launched Ehsaas Programme, Sehat Card Plus and constructing shelter homes for the socio-economic uplift of the government and public fund is being spent on public welfare and development.

Criticizing the opposition alliance, he said that opposition parties were actually against the socio-economic development of the people as they have always committed fraud with the nation. He said that each and every worker of PTI and masses are standing by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

