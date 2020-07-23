PTI govt clearing previous regimes' mess created in PIA: Parliamentary Secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Aviation Division Jamil Ahmed Khan Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was clearing the mess created in the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) by the previous regimes.

"These are us (PTI government), which is correcting and highlighting the problems created in PIA by you (previous regimes) since long. Your problems, your errors, we are correcting," he said while responding to a question of Pakistan Peoples Party's Hina Rabbani Khar.

He said the incumbent government was taking all possible measure to revive past glory of the national flag-carrier by correcting wrongdoings committed during tenures of PPP and PML-N.

Answering a question, Jamil Ahmed said the government had highlighted flaws in PIA keeping in view the safety measures, which should be appreciated instead of criticizing.

He said it was not for the first time the PIA flight had been banned in European Union (EU) countries over safety concerns, adding it was also imposed in 2008.

He hoped that the ban would be lifted soon as the required measures were being taken to remove the EU's concerns.

Before the PIA tragedy that took place in May, 2020, he said the EU had forwarded a set of five-concerns with regard to safety measures of PIA, out of which four had been removed and one was pending.

To another question, the parliamentary secretary said a number of steps had been taken to provide better facilities to passengers of PIA, which included introduction of automated seat booking system on first come, first serve basis, web booking with automated exchange and refund facility, mobile app with automated exchange and refund facility, improvement in aircraft appearance, ensuring punctuality and regularity to great extent, cutting down flight delays significantly by better planning in engineering, flight operation and ground handling departments.

He said all possible measures were being taken to ensure safe travel of air passengers, besides preventing them from novel coronavirus, for which face masks, gloves and sanitizers were provided to.