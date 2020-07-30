PTI govt committed to address environmental degradation through afforestation: Malik Amin Aslam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The PTI led government has firmly resolved to make all out efforts to boost Pakistan's forest cover through a range of "green initiatives", said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Thursday.

He expressed these views while talking to media at the Head Balloki Nature Reserve area in Nankana district, some 90 kms from Lahore. He visited the Forest area to review the outcome of Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2020 under which 6,00,000 seedlings were planted in the area over 500 acres.

Malik Aslam highlighted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had long realized that re-invigorating Pakistan's ailing forestry sector "by halting deforestation and increasing the area under tree cover" was the most effective way to overcome growing challenges of environmental degradation and climate crisis.

Appreciating the role of local Forest department officials and Forest guards for proper look after of the trees planted during the spring tree plantation drive, Malik Amin Aslam said, "Today I feel deeply rejoiced on seeing the unprecedentedly healthy growth of tree seedlings planted during spring tree plantation drive which has turned the area from barren to lush green forest." A target of 250 million tree plantation was set for the Spring Tree Plantation 2020 season, which was met and even crossed,he said, adding nearly 80 percent of the plants have survived.

Amin Aslam said that for the ongoing three-month monsoon season tree plantation, which started from July 2020, a target of 200 million tree plantation across the country had been set.

Malik Amin Aslam said that inspiration for Ten billion Tree Tsunami Programme (TBTTP) came from Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (BTTP) implemented successfully in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

He explained that TBTTP was being implemented across the country with the same spirit with unfailing support of all provincial governments.

"We have learnt through the Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (BTTP) in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province that planting trees offers multiple environmental, health, social and economic benefits. Which is why, we moved to scale up the BTTP into the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme, the country's first largest afforestation project." "The present government's TBTTP was been hammered out in the light of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision for clean and green Pakistan that aims to provide health and clean environment to people at all levels and boost Pakistan's climate resilience against negative impacts of climate change and stem environmental degradation.

" Malik Amin Aslam said.

While sharing details of government's green and clean Pakistan initiatives, he said that Climate Change ministry launched various flagship programmes and projects including the world's largest afforestation programme of 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Programme, Clean Green Pakistan Programme, Protected Areas Initiative, Plastic-Free Pakistan Initiative, Recharge Pakistan Initiative as a part of the country's efforts to achieve environmental sustainability and climate resilience through conservation and protection of environment, forests and wildlife, wherein community and youth engagements were being assigned heightened priority.

Malik Amin Aslam also informed that a novel 'Protected Area Initiative', approved last month by the Prime Minister, had been launched recently under the umbrella programme 'Green Pakistan', which was the present government's historic milestone initiative for nature conservation, aimed to increase country's protected areas cover from 13 percent to 15 percent by 2023 and create 5,000 green jobs across the country that are viewed as crucial in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, while at the same time protected natural resources of the country.

He also said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan had also approved the 'Green Stimulus' package in April this year as part of the government's efforts to extend green cover in the county and to create job opportunities for the youth, under which so far over 86,000 green jobs had been created for daily wagers who were rendered unemployed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Malik Amin remarked that the world has been forced to accept that it is the destruction of wildlife habitats as well as the degradation of the world's ecosystems that are the root cause of the pandemic—Covid-19.

"However, this ongoing catastrophe is painfully reminding us that collectively we no longer have a choice but to respect the natural limits and boundaries of our coexistence with other species. Nature, while reclaiming lost space, seems to be re-balancing our relationship with it," he emphasized.

Special Assistant further said, "Given the background, protected areas remain one of the prime nature-based tools for actualizing this re-balancing act in nature."