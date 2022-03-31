UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Committed To Alleviate Poverty : Barrister Saif

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2022 | 01:21 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a vision of " Ehsaas " for the elimination of poverty from the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :

He was speaking as chief guest at a function organized by Randa Child Welfare Foundation.

On the occasion, he distributed food items among street children and lauded the efforts of the provincial government for the protection and welfare of street children.

He said that the PTI government launched a number of welfare schemes for the poor that includes Ehsas income, emergency cash, ration discount, scholarships for students, and shelter programs for low-income deserving people.

He said that the government is committed to the welfare of people and no poor will be left alone.

He said that the KP government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will ensure implementation of Ehsas program in the letter and spirit.

He said that despite economic challenges, the KP government announced a historic subsidy on flour in the month of Ramazan.

